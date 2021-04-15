LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas City family is grieving the loss of a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Leavenworth Wednesday night.
Arrests in the case were swift. A juvenile appeared in court Thursday afternoon. A man charged will appear in juvenile court Friday afternoon.
Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens said the boy was in a car with an adult and two other juveniles in the parking lot of the KARE Pharmacy at 4th and Sante Fe Streets. He said the victim was not the intended target, but the shooting was not random.
"We're still sorting through and clearing up the details," Kitchens said Thursday. "We know there was a meeting between the two folks who had the dispute, but we're not talking about specifically what might have prompted it."
He said the boy was in a black Volkswagon Jetta and the suspects in a white Dodge Charger. Someone in the Charger, he said, got out and fired into the Jetta.
"We're not talking about the relationship yet," Kitchens said. "We're still working through the exact details of everybody's relationship."
It was 6:45 p.m. Wednesday when police were dispatched on the shooting. Witnesses described the two cars.
While investigating at the shooting location, dispatchers received a call from the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department informing them that a shooting victim arrived at Children’s Mercy Hospital in a black Jetta. The victim, a 12-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Approximately three hours later, Leavenworth Police were surrounding a home near 12th and Cherokee, just three miles from the shooting location.
"We had very good video surveillance with very good information about what the vehicle looked like, and then we started to get very good information from the public about the vehicle," Kitchens explained. "When those factors were applied, we were able to identify where the suspect car was."
Thursday afternoon, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson announced he had charged 25-year-old Darvon Thomas, of Leavenworth, with first-degree felony murder. He said he had also charged a 17-year-old male from Kansas City, Kansas with felony murder and discharge of a firearm. As a juvenile, his name has not been released.
Police said a 15-year-old was also in the car with them. Kitchens said the investigations team is still trying to determine if that teen was involved criminally.
He said there were three others in the car with the young shooting victim: an adult, a teen and another pre-teen.
Police said one shot hit a sedan that was traveling north on Fourth Street. A 30-year-old woman driver and her 6-month old daughter were in that car but not hurt.
Asked how his officers were handling the death of a youngster, he said, they were doing so as both professionals and as human beings.
“They’re professional police officers. They know that ultimately the principal responsibility here is to ensure that the 12-year-old gets the appropriate justice for what happened," Kitchens said. "But that doesn’t mean when it’s over with they don’t go home and struggle. We all do. It’s terrible. It’s terrible.... You just struggle to understand it, why we turn to gun violence so much in our culture. I wish it weren’t the case.”
The boy's family did not want to speak on camera but told KCTV5 off camera that he loved to play sports and video games and was quick to give hugs and kisses to family members. She said they will miss him dearly.
