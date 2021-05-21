OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- As part of the ongoing construction of the I-35 interchange, the 119th Street Bridge over I-35 will be closed starting June 1.
The closure will last 90 days and will restrict left turn access on and off the interstate as well as traffic crossing the interstate. Right turn movements on and off the interstate at 119th Street will still be available during this time. A detour is available for public use.
This closure was originally scheduled to begin no earlier than July 1; however, due to steel delivery delays, it became apparent that the project construction timeline would need to extend into 2022.
Overall project completion is tentatively scheduled for the end of 2021.
The project will address existing and future traffic needs. Due to rapid growth in the area, this interchange routinely has vehicles backed up onto I-35, especially during peak morning and afternoon periods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.