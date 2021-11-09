SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities in Sedalia are investigating after an 11-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle and died yesterday.
According to the police, it happened on Monday just after 3 p.m. at N. Engineer and E. Saline St.
First responders tried to save the girl's life, but she succumbed to her injuries.
Her name will not be made publicly available until her family is notified.
No further information is available at this time.
If you you saw this incident happen or have other information that could help the police in their investigation, you are asked to call Corporal AJ Silvey or Officer K. Tylar with the Sedalia Police Department's Traffic Unit at 660-827-7823.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.