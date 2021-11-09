SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities in Sedalia are investigating after an 11-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle and died yesterday.

According to the police, it happened on Monday just after 3 p.m. at N. Engineer and E. Saline St. 

First responders tried to save the girl's life, but she succumbed to her injuries. 

Her name will not be made publicly available until her family is notified. 

No further information is available at this time. 

If you you saw this incident happen or have other information that could help the police in their investigation, you are asked to call Corporal AJ Silvey or Officer K. Tylar with the Sedalia Police Department's Traffic Unit at 660-827-7823. 

