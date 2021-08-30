OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Eleven apartment buildings were damaged Saturday after a fire broke out.
Firefighters were called about 3:15 p.m. Saturday to Promontory Apartments at 8905 Metcalf Ave. When crews arrived on scene smoke and fire could be seen in a fourth-floor apartment.
Firefighters from Overland Park, Consolidated Fire District No.2, Leawood, and Lenexa responded to extinguish the fire, search for trapped occupants and evacuate the remainder of the building.
A second alarm was requested to provide relief to fire crews and also assist salvage efforts of the adjoining apartment units.
Fire damage was contained to the apartment of origin by the building's fire sprinkler system and was fully extinguished by fire crews. An additional 10 apartments were damaged by water or smoke as a result of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross was on scene to provide temporary lodging for residents affected. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
