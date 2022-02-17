UPDATE 2/17 at 11:18 a.m. -- Kansas City police say Matayus Augustine has been found safe.
--------------------------------
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are looking for the public's health on locating a 10-year-old boy they say was taken from a local hospital by his mother against medical advice.
Matayus Augustine is 4-foot-6, 85 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Wednesday afternoon at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, MO, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
The boy was taken from the hospital by his mother against medical advice, and he is in need of medical attention, police said.
Anyone with information on where Matayus could be should call 911 or KCPD's Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.
