LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A group of thieves were caught on camera breaking into a Lee’s Summit car dealership. Before leaving they stole two 2019 Dodge Chargers right off the showroom floor.
You can now see where the dealership has boarded off that broken window.
KCTV5’s Abigael Jaymes spoke to an employee on the phone who said that not only will they have to replace that glass, but the frame of the windows as well.
The theft happened at 11:30 at night, which isn’t really all that late at night.
Right now, police are still trying to find out who’s responsible.
After what appears to be a brick was thrown through the window, not one, not two -- but 10 vandals crowded into the Lee’s Summit Dodge dealership in what looks like an organized fashion.
Police said keys had been scattered all across the floor, significant damage done to the business, and the thieves drove two 2019 Dodge Chargers right off the showroom floor. A total that estimates upwards $60,000 worth of stolen property.
Police said one of the Chargers has been found already.
Matt Hausman manages a business right next to the dealership. He says his business is still down 50% this week and learning of this incident is an added headache.
“We’re just getting through this COVID thing,” he said. “It’s just another added on thing that we don’t really want to worry about; being broken into or vandalized.”
Business owner Angela Waring said she wasn’t even aware the incident occurred, but worried the vandals could strike again.
“It makes me feel more vulnerable, I guess, to just know that happened so close,” she said.
“We would probably be done,” she said. “With everything that’s happened, from being shut down, then having to repair the window… It’d probably just do us in, honestly.”
While police work to identify the people in this video, both businesses feel for the dealership and just hope someone will come forward.
Hausman said, “It’s scary, you know? The business is so fragile right now. You just don’t need any extra things going wrong.”
Police said they have no indication to believe this was protest-related.
They are encouraging businesses to keep their lights on at night, install alarms, and have good quality surveillance video systems. Police said the dealership having an alarm is what got them out there.
