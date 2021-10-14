RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- The Raytown C-2 School District has confirmed that 10 students got sick after eating edibles this afternoon.
Raytown C-2 confirmed to KCTV5 that district nurses were called to a middle school after the students said they weren't feeling well.
The district concluded that the students likely ate "some type of cannabis-infused product, commonly referred to as an 'edible.'"
Kansas City EMS arrived at the school and ultimately took five of the students to the hospital.
All of those who ate the edibles are being monitored and are OK.
A statement from the district says:
"The District will follow provisions of Board of Education policy in responding to the incident. We have started a school investigation in accordance with provisions of Board policy regarding assignment of student discipline and in reporting to and cooperating with local law enforcement authorities."
"The Raytown C-2 School District prides itself on being a safe place of learning; drugs, tobacco, and alcohol are not allowed on our campuses. We maintain school safety through the use of school surveillance systems, additional school radios, and surveillance equipment on all school buses.
Additionally, the District offers a student assistance program that focuses on prevention, early intervention, referral, and supporting those in need."
