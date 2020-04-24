WARRENSBURG, MO (KCTV) -- Sometimes you strike gold when you least expect it.
Just ask William Hillsman of Warrensburg, Missouri.
The 71-year-old loves to mushroom hunt, but on April 16, he uncovered something larger than life -- a 10-inch morel.
Every year, his daughter, Charity Hillsman, travels back home to mushroom hunt on her dad's birthday, but this year was thrown off because of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing.
However, that didn't stop him from showing off his find with her. He recently made a trip to Springfield for a doctor's appoint and brought it along to show his daughter as surprise.
"I couldn't believe it," Charity Hillsman said. "It's a monster."
