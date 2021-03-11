OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- An apartment fire in Overland Park left 10 families displaced Thursday morning.
Firefighters from Overland Park, Lenexa and Shawnee responded around 8 a.m. to Perry 81 Apartments, a complex on Perry Street near West 80th Street. Crews battled the fire at the two-story apartment building for over an hour and saved a dog in the process. No one was injured, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.
Overland Park police officers also helped evacuate the residents at the apartments. A total of 10 apartment units sustained enough damage that those living there were displaced. The fire department said apartment management is working to relocate residents.
The cause and origin of the fire has not yet been determined.
