OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A fire at an apartment complex in Overland Park has displaced 10 people. No injuries were reported.
According to the authorities, the fire happened at the Aspen Lodge Apartments in the 10200 block of W. 81st Terr. just before 7:30 a.m.
The first crews to arrive at the scene saw heavy fire coming from the two-story building as an evacuation was going on.
Crews began to attack the fire, which was rapidly spreading on the back of the building and on the roof, while other crews works to make sure everyone got out safely.
The search effort was briefly interrupted when part of the roof collapsed, but the spread was quickly stopped and the search efforts were able to resume.
Ultimately, everyone inside was accounted for and all the apartments were cleared. The fire was contained in about 40 minutes.
According to the fire department, wood roofs likely contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. Crews worked for about an hour to knock down hotspots and overhaul hard-to-reach areas.
A nearby building suffered minor roof damage from being exposed to the fire.
Luckily, no injuries were reported.
Ten different people from six different apartments have been displaced. Eight of them will be relocated within the complex; the Red Cross is assisting the other two.
"The building will likely be a loss as it suffered significant fire damage," the fire department said.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
