INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A large fight involving hundreds of teenagers shut down the Independence Center early on Saturday, resulting in 10 people getting arrested and/or cited.
Independence police said they responded at 5:35 p.m. to the shopping center in response to multiple large disturbances and fights involving several hundred unaccompanied teenagers.
Security closed the mall early not long afterward---at 6:30 p.m.---but the melee continued at the nearby strip mall off-property.
Responding officers escorted people out of the mall and off the property, arresting and citing 10 people along the way---six adults and four minors. Four of the adults were parents or grandparents of some of the minors who were arrested/cited, according to the Independence Police Department.
The 10 people who were arrested/cited cumulatively face charges of disorderly conduct, endangering the welfare of a minor, interfering with police, assault on a law enforcement officer and providing false information.
Independence police had posted a message on Facebook on Saturday night urging any parents who had left their kids at the shopping center to "come get them now" while responding to the fights.
A new curfew had gone into effect late last month in an effort to try and stop fights involving unsupervised minors at the Independence Center. Police said fights and other disturbances have been a problem for years at that location.
