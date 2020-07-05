OSAGE BEACH, MO (KCTV) – A 1-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday morning.
The Missouri Highway Patrol was called to the 800 block of Shawnee Drive just before 10 a.m.
According to the crash report, a 2005 Mazda 3 hit the 1-year-old boy who was in the roadway.
He was later pronounced deceased.
