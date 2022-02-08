KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a situation in Kansas City in which a 1-year-old child was hit by a car outside of a daycare.
The toddler suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The incident happened at a daycare on Prospect Avenue near East 79th Street.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
