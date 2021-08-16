KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a church on Monday morning.
According to the KCPD, the shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. in the basement of Mount Washington Missionary Baptist Church in the 3500 block of Wabash Ave.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened in the basement while the meal service was taking place there. The police say there were about 15 people in the basement when the shooting happened.
The suspect fled in an unknown direction and has not been taken into custody yet.
The police note that this was not an active shooter situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.