KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A week ago today, the father of three-year-old Olivia Jansen reported her missing, triggering an Amber Alert.
By the end of the day, authorities found her body buried less than a mile away from where she had been staying with her father and his girlfriend. Howard Jansen III and Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick have been charged in connection with her death.
It’s a case that rocked the community and led to protests demanding justice and accountability
Today, the 3-year-old little girl was laid to rest.
There were many were in attendance. Cars could be seen flooding out into the street at Maple Hill Cemetery.
A visitation was followed by a burial for Olivia, who some say was failed by many.
Many are still asking, “Why?” and wondering what the motive behind the killing was.
“That’s a loaded question,” M.J. Watson, who attended the funeral. “Someone innocent lost their life because of something stupid… because of stupid choices.”
Olivia Jansen was described as a talkative, ambitious, and sometimes bossy little girl with a cute lisp.
“She had such a short life. She didn’t have a chance to live her life,” one person said.
Hundreds of people came to celebrate that life… A grieving community compromised of family, friends and strangers.
“I have a daughter that’s 2 and I couldn’t picture anyone doing anything to her like that,” one person said.
It’s a death that has sparked protests, led to questions about a state system, and left many demanding to know why she was left in harm’s way.
“We stand for Olivia and we’ll do everything we can until justice is served,” Watson said.
Olivia’s father and his girlfriend are facing both murder and child abuse charges stemming from her death. Each are held on a $500,000 bail.
On Saturday, there will be a motorcycle ride in Olivia’s memory. They are expecting a large crowd.
Motorcycle riders will be meeting at 6 p.m. at the Coach Lite Club in KCK at 2103 S. 34th St.
They’ll also be riding to the courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.