CLAY COUNTY MO (KCTV) -- One person has been taken into custody after stealing a police car in Clay County.
The car was stolen out of the Oakview area.
The person was taken into custody in the area of N. Oak Trafficway and Shady Lane Drive.
According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, several agencies responded to the call for assistance, including Kansas City, Claycomo, Gladstone, and Riverside.
No other details are available at this time.
