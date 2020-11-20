KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are questioning one person following a double-shooting on the city's northeast side Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. near a home at 100 block Bellaire Avenue. The neighborhood is about four blocks south of Gladstone Boulevard.
Just minutes after police were notified of the incident, they began chasing a black car that was seen leaving the neighborhood.
The KCPD helicopter also followed the car.
The driver of that car stopped near the intersection of St. John Avenue and Hardesty Avenue about 15 minutes after the chase started.
Police say the two people shot do not have life-threatening wounds.
