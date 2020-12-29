KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on Tuesday night.
According to police, the victim was found outside a business near 29th and Prospect just before 8 p.m.
The male victim was taken to the hospital for critical injuries.
No further information is available at this time.
