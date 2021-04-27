1 struck by vehicle outside KCK middle school following altercations

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- One person sustained serious injuries and is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle outside a KCK middle school following altercations that happened today.
According to Nancy Chartrand with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, the series of incident began just before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Carl B. Bruce Middle School near N. 18th Street and Stewart Avenue.
Chartrand said there was a group of teenage girls who got into a disagreement that was starting to escalate, so the school called in adults to try and peacefully resolve the situation (it is currently not yet known if those adults are their parents or not, police say).
The school was able to separate the girls, which was temporarily effective.
However, once school was let out for the day and the girls were released to their adults, another altercation spilled outside of the school. That new altercation involved both the girls and their adults.
That new altercation ultimately ended with one adult behind the wheel taking off and hitting another adult. This happened on a public street just off school property.
The person who was struck was dragged for a bit and was left in “very serious condition.” She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The police said they have surveillance video that they will be taking a look at. They are asking any witnesses to come forward if they have information that can help their investigation.
As of 5 p.m., no one has been taken into custody in connection with this incident.
