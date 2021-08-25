KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person was shot and three others were injured Tuesday evening near the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus.
Officers were called about 8:30 p.m. to Volker Boulevard and Troost Avenue on a reported shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found a man who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim said someone shot into his vehicle and drove away.
There were additional victims inside the vehicle who did not suffer any injuries from gunshots, however, had some apparent injuries from glass breaking inside the car.
All of the victims were taken to area hospitals and expected to survive.
