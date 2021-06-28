KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A person was seriously injured after a rollover wreck in the Northland.
The wreck happened about 8:45 p.m. Sunday near Missouri Highway 210 and Searcy Creek Parkway.
Police say a white Ford Ranger was seen traveling at a very high rate of speed headed east on Hwy. 210. While taking the exit, the driver lost control and went off the ramp, shearing off a metal light pole.
The truck overturned multiple times, ejecting the driver and only occupant.
The driver was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.