KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A person was seriously injured after a rollover wreck in the Northland. 

The wreck happened about 8:45 p.m. Sunday near Missouri Highway 210 and Searcy Creek Parkway.

Police say a white Ford Ranger was seen traveling at a very high rate of speed headed east on Hwy. 210. While taking the exit, the driver lost control and went off the ramp, shearing off a metal light pole.

The truck overturned multiple times, ejecting the driver and only occupant.

The driver was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

