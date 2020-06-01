GENERIC: Life ring, drowning, drowns, drowned, lifesaver, water rescue

GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -- One person is recovering after rescued by firefighters  from Gardner Lake.

Crews from Fire District #1 Of Johnson Count were called shortly after 10:45 p.m. after a person had fallen out of a boat and was unable to be found by a passenger in the boat.

While on foot alongside the lake, firefighters were able to hear the victim calling for help. A nearby resident allowed rescuers from Olathe Fire Department to borrow their pontoon boat to quickly get to the victim.

The victim was located and rescued. The victim is in stable condition and was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

