GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -- One person is recovering after rescued by firefighters from Gardner Lake.
Crews from Fire District #1 Of Johnson Count were called shortly after 10:45 p.m. after a person had fallen out of a boat and was unable to be found by a passenger in the boat.
While on foot alongside the lake, firefighters were able to hear the victim calling for help. A nearby resident allowed rescuers from Olathe Fire Department to borrow their pontoon boat to quickly get to the victim.
The victim was located and rescued. The victim is in stable condition and was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.