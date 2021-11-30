Shooting in Independence restaurant parking lot

By 9 p.m., the police presence had cleared from the area.

 (KCTV5 News)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened outside a restaurant on Tuesday night. 

According to the police, one person was shot in the parking lot of the 54th Street Grill & Bar around 7:45 p.m.

The restaurant is north of E. 39th Street S. and Independence Center. 

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries from being shot in the leg.

The police have identified a suspect, who they are working to get into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. However, police believe this was a domestic dispute between two people who are related. 

