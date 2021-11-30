INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened outside a restaurant on Tuesday night.
According to the police, one person was shot in the parking lot of the 54th Street Grill & Bar around 7:45 p.m.
The restaurant is north of E. 39th Street S. and Independence Center.
The victim has non-life-threatening injuries from being shot in the leg.
The police have identified a suspect, who they are working to get into custody.
The investigation is ongoing. However, police believe this was a domestic dispute between two people who are related.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.