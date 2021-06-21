BRANSON, MO (KCTV) -- One person is in the hospital after being trapped under a rollercoaster in Branson, Missouri.
According to a Facebook post from Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
At that time, crews went to the Runaway Mountain Coaster at Branson Mountain Adventure at 935 State Highway 165.
When crews arrived, they found a "heavily entrapped" person under the rollercoaster.
Crews worked for one hour and 40 minutes on what they call a "very difficult technical rescue."
They were able to free the person, who was flown to a Springfield hospital for very serious injuries.
The accident is being investigated.
