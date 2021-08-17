OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- An accident in Overland Park has left one person in critical condition.
The accident happened on Mastin, just north of College Boulevard. According to Johnson County MED-ACT, a truck was overturned and one person is in critical condition.
Overland Park police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
No other information has been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.