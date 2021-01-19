KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured by a pickup in a parking lot.
According to the KCPD, the pedestrian was struck this afternoon while walking through the parking lot of a shopping center at 31st and Prospect.
The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition and the authorities are awaiting updates on the person's health.
The driver did stop after the incident occurred.
The police are looking for witnesses and checking for surveillance footage.
