PALMYRA, KS (KCTV) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened on Monday morning where one person died at the scene and another had to be taken to the hospital via helicopter.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office first tweeted about the crash at 8:45 a.m., saying it happened on U.S. 56 Highway between E. 2300 Road and County Line Road (where Johnson County begins on the western side).
The sheriff's office says initial reports indicate that a semi truck and a van collided. Both drivers were pinned inside their vehicles.
The man driving the van, 39-year-old David Hosch, was pronounced dead at the scene. He had a dog inside the car with him that was also killed as a result of the crash.
The man driving the semi truck, 66-year-old Reinold Hartmann, was taken to the hospital via Life Flight for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
There were no other people inside either vehicle.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team is handling this investigation.
No further information is available at this time.
