KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized.
The shooting happened just before 11:15 p.m. Saturday near Crestview Drive and Bannister Road. Names of the victims have not been released. No arrests have been made.
Officers found the deceased victim inside a vehicle. The injured man went to a hospital before police arrived. He is in stable condition.
If anyone has any information about this case or saw anything, they are asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.
A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.
