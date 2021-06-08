KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.
It happened on Independence Avenue near Bales Avenue at 1:30 p.m.
The shooting appears to have happened outside.
One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. However, that person succumbed to their injuries and died.
It is believed that a male suspect ran from the scene. It's unknown what direction he went in.
No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.