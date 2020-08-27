KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City are investigating a fatal shooting at 46th and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.
Police say the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday. The victim had suffered critical, life-threatening injuries.
That victim was later declared deceased, according to police.
There have been no arrests in the case yet.
