INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened after someone didn't yield for an emergency vehicle early Sunday.
The police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the area of 40 Highway and S. Sterling Avenue.
A gray Ford Explorer didn't yield to an emergency vehicle while going east on Highway 40, crossing Sterling, when it hit a Lincoln that was making a left turn and going south.
The Explorer kept going southeast, hitting a concrete base for the stoplight.
The driver was the only person in the Explorer. She was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.
The driver and passenger in the Lincoln were not injured.
The police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.
The police did not say that the emergency vehicle sustained any damage as part of this crash.
