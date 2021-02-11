INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A 17-year-old Oak Grove girl is dead and four others are injured after a crash near Little Blue Parkway in Independence.
The Independence Police Department is investigating the multi-vehicle crash that happened about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Little Blue Parkway and crossed over into the northbound lanes and collided with a 2019 Nissan Sentra.
Along with the driver, three passengers in the Nissan Sentra were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Nissan Sentra died at the hospital. One of the passengers in the Nissan Sentra remains in critical condition. The two other passengers in the Nissan Sentra received significant injuries but are in stable condition.
The Chevrolet Tahoe driver was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for significant injuries but is in stable condition.
The deceased driver's identity is not being released at this time.
It does not appear that any of the drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts, police say. The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol appears to be a contributing factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.