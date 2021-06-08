KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon, which left one person dead and another injured.
It happened in the area of E. 52nd Street and Euclid Avenue around 2 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot and had non-life-threatening wounds. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
Another man from the shooting scene arrived at the hospital via "private transport" and was critically injured. About three hours after the shooting, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
There is no suspect information at this time, police say.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information that can assist the police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
