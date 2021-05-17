INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that resulted in the death of a 77-year-old woman.
According to the police, the crash happened on Monday afternoon at 2:30.
A gray Dodge Ram was going east on U.S. 40, approaching Fairview Road, when it hit a Lincoln that was going north across those eastbound lanes.
The person driving the Lincoln was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased. She was a 77-year-old Napoleon, Missouri resident. Her name will not be released until her family has been notified.
The person driving the Ram sustained minor injuries.
There were no other passengers in either vehicle.
The authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.
