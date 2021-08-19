SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- One person was killed and a second was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Shawnee on Thursday night.
The crash happened on northbound K-7 Highway under Shawnee Mission Parkway around 7:25 p.m.
Police say the vehicle left the road and hit a bridge pillar.
The identity of the person who died is unknown at this time, but we know she was under the age of 18.
The person injured, a male under the age of 18, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Crews have blocked off multiple lanes.
Shawnee police said in a tweet that traffic in both directions may be affected. They also said there is a lot of emergency equipment on the scene.
They ask that people avoid the area and find an alternative route.
