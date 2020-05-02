HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- A crash north of Harrisonville on Saturday evening has killed one person and injured another.
The crash happened at 6:50 p.m. on southbound I-49 at mile marker 161, north of Harrisonville.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A, one person's car broke down on the side of the road and another person stopped to help them. Then, a semi truck hit the cars.
One person was killed and another was injured.
No other details are available at this time.
