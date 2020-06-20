KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon.
According to the police, the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Richmond.
When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim inside the house in the area. That victim, 31-year-old Vincent Locke, was taken to the hospital and later died.
The suspect, Anthony Kane, fled the scene before police arrived and went to get treatment for minor injuries that were sustained during the altercation. Police were then called to that hospital to take him into custody.
Police say there was an altercation between the suspect and the victim just before the shooting. The police said they may be extended family, at the very least. It's believed they're related.
The police said other family was in the house at the time of the shooting, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.