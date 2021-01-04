INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on Independence Center property and left one person injured.
Police say the shooting happened at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
According of Officer John Syme with the Independence Police Department, there was an officer in the parking lot patrolling when he heard numerous shots being fired in the parking lot.
It has been determined that there were two vehicles and the occupants were shooting at each other.
Numerous shell casings have been found in the parking lot and more than 30 shots were fired.
One of the people inside one of the vehicles involved in the shooting was shot in the head. Officer Syme said, “That person, unbelievably, they are considered non-life-threatening injuries; he had been talking to us.”
Police are still looking for a second vehicle, which was described as a dirty, black Chrysler 300 sedan.
If anyone saw anything or has information that could help police in their investigation, they are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
