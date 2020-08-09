KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at the Kansas City Zoo on Sunday afternoon.
According to police, it happened just before 5 p.m. in the zoo’s parking lot as they were about to close.
As people were leaving the zoo, an employee saw what appeared to be a person in distress outside a vehicle.
They then called off-duty officers working at the zoo and they found the person had been shot.
That male victim died at the hospital.
Police believe the shooting happened in the vehicle, which may be why all the people KCTV5 News spoke with said they didn't see or hear anything.
There were three other people in the car when the shooting happened. They are being held for questioning.
At this time, the motivation behind the shooting is unknown. Police don't yet know if it was an accident or intentional.
Federal agents from Operation LeGend are at the scene investigating, as well.
This is the city's 120th homicide so far this year.
