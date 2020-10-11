KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person was injured in a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri today.
According to police dispatch, it happened at 2:40 p.m. at E. 45th Street and The Paseo.
One person sustained life-threatening injuries.
No other information is available at this time. KCTV5 News will keep you updated if there are other developments.
