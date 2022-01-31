KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, the shooting happened near Troost Lake in the area of 29th and The Paseo.
One person, a male, was shot. He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The KCPD says that no officers were injured in this incident.
It appears that Missouri State Highway Patrol has arrived at the scene. They are often the investigating agency for officer-involved shootings involving the KCPD.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We have a crew at the scene to gather more details.
