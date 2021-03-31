MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) -- Shots were fired outside a mall in Manhattan, Kansas on Wednesday evening, which led to one person being taken to a hospital in Topeka for their injuries.
There is no threat to the public.
According to the Riley County Police Department, the incident happened at about 5:18 p.m. outside the Dillard's in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center (a single-level, enclosed shopping mall).
When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman in their early 20s who had been involved in an altercation with a 33-year-old man.
That 33-year-old was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at a secondary scene near the intersection of 3rd Street and Kearney Street in Manhattan.
He was taken to a hospital in Manhattan for his injuries initially and later transferred to a hospital in Topeka.
The authorities continue to investigate.
No suspect has been arrested at this time.
