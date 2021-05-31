GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -- One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a water rescue at Gardner Lake on Monday night.
According to Johnson County MED-ACT, the incident happened at 8:33 p.m. in the area of Gardner East Road and Lake Road 12.
One vehicle was involved and one person was rescued, but no further information is available regarding the circumstances of what led up to the rescue.
The individual was taken to a Johnson County hospital for their treatment.
