LAKE OZARK, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a waterfront bar called Shady Gators at the Lake of the Ozarks.
The Camden County Sheriff's Office says someone called 911 just before 11 p.m. on Saturday and said shots had been fired.
When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.
The sheriff's office says they have two out of three suspects in custody, going off of what witnesses at the scene told them.
The homicide investigation is still active. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 573-346-2243.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F assisted after the call about the shooting was received. According to Troop F, the victim was shot in the chest.
The name of the victim and suspects have not yet been made public.
Note: The sheriff's office said the shooting occurred at Lazy Gators and MSHP Troop F said it happened at Shady Gators.
According to the businesses' websites, it appears that Shady Gators and Lazy Gators are under the same ownership. The venues share a Facebook page are are located close to each other along Sweet Williams Road.
Additionally, shadygators.com says, "Lake of the Ozarks' Best Waterfront Bar: Shady Gators + Lazy Gators."
