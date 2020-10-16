KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died in a fire that happened on Friday evening.
The four-alarm fire happened at 3:41 p.m. in the 3900 block of NW 85th Terrace.
That address leads to an apartment building in the Northland.
No other information is available at this time.
KCTV5 News is sending a crew to the scene.
