1 dies in crash in Lenexa on Friday night

LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- According to the authorities, one person has died in a crash that happened in Lenexa on Friday night.
The police department tweeted about the crash around 5:30 p.m.
It happened on northbound I-435 near 95th Street.
According to Kansas Highway Patrol, one person died as a result of the crash.
No further details are available at this time.
