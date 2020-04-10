INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Friday morning.
The police said the crash happened near Truman and Alexander roads around 10:30 a.m.
They said a Lexus was going west when it hit a guardrail and “bridge-end.”
The driver was the only person in the car and died from their injuries.
The cause of the crash has not been determined yet.
The identity of the person who died will not be released until their family is notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.