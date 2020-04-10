GENERIC: Fatal, deadly crash
(Associated Press)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Friday morning.

The police said the crash happened near Truman and Alexander roads around 10:30 a.m.

They said a Lexus was going west when it hit a guardrail and “bridge-end.”

The driver was the only person in the car and died from their injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been determined yet.

The identity of the person who died will not be released until their family is notified.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.