KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead following a two-vehicle accident in the area of northbound I-435 and Gregory.
Police say a motorcycle was involved in the wreck, which happened around 5:45 p.m. on Friday.
The northbound lanes of I-435 are closed in the area as a result.
Avoid the area and find an alternate route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.