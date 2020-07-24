1 dies in crash at Blue Parkway, Blue Ridge Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating a fatal car crash that happened on Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
According to the police, the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 7:40 p.m. in the area of Blue Parkway and Blue Ridge Boulevard.
One person died as a result of the crash. That person has not been identified yet.
Two other people were injured. One is in critical condition and the other is stable.
The driver was headed south when the vehicle went off the road, down a hill, and rolled over.
High speed and driver impairment were a factor.
