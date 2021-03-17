KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after one person was killed in a crash on Tuesday night.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, the crash happened at 10:55 p.m. in the area of Bannister Road and View High Drive.
A blue Toyota Prius was going east on Bannister, approaching View High. Meanwhile, a black Ford Expedition was going west on Bannister and turned left onto View High in front of the Toyota.
The Prius ultimately hit the right side of the SUV.
The person driving the Prius was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving there.
The person driving the Ford did not complain of any injuries. There were also two 14-year-old girls in the backseat, both of whom were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
"Impairment is under investigation," the KCPD said.
